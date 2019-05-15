STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF
ECOLOGY UNION GAP, WASHINGTON
NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO ENTER YAKIMA ADJUDICATION COURT CLAIM NO. 00366 INTO THE STATE TRUST WATER RIGHT PROGRAM UNDER APPLICATION NO. CS4-00366sb9@2
TAKE NOTICE: That on February 9, 2018, under Application No. CS4-00366sb9@2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) applied to permanently transfer Yakima Adjudication Court Claim No. 00366 into the State Trust Water Right Program and change the place of use and purpose of use to instream flow and mitigation.
That said Court Claim No. 00366 authorizes the diversion of 1.75 cfs, 350 ac-ft/yr from Wilson Creek at a point 840 feet south and 800 feet west from the center of Section 2, being within the NE¼SW¼ of Section 2, T. 17 N., R. 18 E.W.M. That said water right is authorized for the purpose of stock water and irrigating 35 acres from April 1 through October 31 located within that part of the SW¼NE¼ and the N½SE¼ of Section 11, T. 17 N., R. 18 E.W.M., lying southwest of the right of way of the Burlington Northern Railroad.
The Primary Reach begins at the historical point of diversion on Wilson Creek and ends at a point on Wilson Creek approximately 810 feet south and 760 feet east of the center of Section 11, being within the NW¼SE¼ of Section 11, T. 17 N., R. 18 E.W.M. in the County of Kittitas, Washington.
The Secondary Reach begins at the end of the Primary Reach and continues past the confluence of Wilson Creek and the Yakima River at Yakima River Mile 115.9, continues past the confluence of the Yakima River and the Columbia River and ends at a point located at the confluence of the Columbia River and the Pacific Ocean in Section 18, T. 9 N., R. 11 W.W.M., Pacific County, Washington. The proposed instream water right will begin at Yakima River Mile 115.9 and continue to the Pacific Ocean.
Protests or objections to approval of this application must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections. All letters of protest will become public record. Protests must be accompanied by a $50 recording fee (check or money order only) payable to the Department of Ecology, Cashiering Unit, PO Box 47611, Olympia WA 98504-7611, within 30 days from: May 22, 2019
Published May 15, 2019 and May 22, 2019
Legal No. 185-19
