STATE OF WASHINGTON
Dryland Agriculture/Grazing Land for Lease
Application No. 12-098692
Ten Year Lease Term
The Department of Natural Resources offers for lease at Public Auction, a tract of land containing 53.04 acres, Tracts 20, 25, 26, 27, 32 and 33 of that State plat, adopted November 14, 1925, filed in Book A, Page 40, AF 50023 in Wahkiakum County, Washington, said Tracts located in Section 24, Township 8 North, Range 6 West, W.M., Wahkiakum County, Washington. Annual cash rent plus leasehold tax of 12.86% and assessments for a total payment of $4,669.38. Lease covenants may be examined at Wahkiakum County Courthouse in Cathlamet, the Pacific Cascade Region Headquarters located at 601 Bond Road, Castle Rock, Washington 98611 or the office of the Commissioner of Public Lands, Olympia, Washington. Sealed bid auction will be held at the Pacific Cascade Region Headquarters on December 1, 2020 immediately following a 2:00 p.m. public auction. All bids must be received by 1:00 p.m. on December 1, 2020. For a bidder’s qualification packet call (360) 819-0068.
HILARY S. FRANZ, Commissioner of Public Lands
Published November 4, 2020
Legal No. 272-20
