United States Postal Service
Statement of Ownership, Management, and Circulation
1. Publication Title: CHINOOK OBSERVER
2. Publication Number: 106-020
3. Filing Date: Sept 27, 2019 4. Issue Frequency: Each Wednesday
5. Number of Issues Published Annually: 52
6. Annual Subscription Price: $40 in County: $51 out of County
Contact Person: Samantha McLaren Telephone: (503) 395-2134
7. Complete Mailing Address of Known Office of Publication: (Street, city county state, and ZIP+4) 205 Bolstad Ave. E., P.O. Box 427, Long Beach WA. 98631
8. Complete Mailing Address of Headquarters or General Business Office of Publisher: 1400 Broadway NE, P.O. Box 2048, Salem, OR 97308
9. Full Names and Complete Mailing Addresses of Publisher, Editor, and Managing Editor: Publisher (Name and complete mailing address) Matthew Winters, P.O. Box 427, Long Beach, WA 98631; Editor (Name and complete mailing address) As above; Managing Editor (Name and complete mailing address) As above
10. Owners of: EO Media Group, P.O. Box 2048, Salem, OR 97308 Full Name, Complete Mailing Address: Michael A. Forrester, Bend, Oregon; Stephen A. Forrester, Astoria, Oregon; Kathryn B. Brown, Pendleton, Oregon; Harrison Forrester, El Portal, California; Susan Forrester Rana, Oakland, California; Melissa Norton, Springfield, Oregon
11. Known Bondholders, Mortgagees, and Other Security Holders Owning or Holding 1 Percent or More of Total Amount of Bonds, Mortgages, or other Securities. Full Name and Complete Mailing Address — • Bank of Eastern Oregon, PO Box 39, Heppner, OR 97836
12. Tax Status: The purpose, function, and nonprofit status of this organization and the exempt status for federal income tax purposes: X Has Not Changed During Preceding 12 Months
13. Publication Title: CHINOOK OBSERVER
14. Issue Date for Circulation Data Below: Sept. 4, 2019
15. Extent and Nature of Circulation:
Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months/No of Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest Filing Date
a. Total Number of Copies (Net press run) 4290 4186
b. Paid and or Requested Circulation
1. Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on 850 793
PS Form 3541. (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies.)
2. Mailed In-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 1,614 1,621
(Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies. )
3. Paid Distribution Outside the Mails Including Sales Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, Counter Sales, and Other Paid 1,484 1,577
Distribution outside USPS
4. Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail Through the USPS -0- -0-
c. Total Paid Distribution 3,948 3,991
[Sum of 15b. (1), (2), (3),and (4)]
d. Free or Nominal Distribution (by Mail and outside the Mail)
1. Free or Nominal Rate Outside-County Copies Included on
PS Form 3541 20 13
2. Free or Nominal Rate In-County Copies
Included on Form 3541 0 0
3. Free or Nominal Rate Copies Mailed at Other
Classes through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail) 0 0
4. Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Outside the Mail 48 42
(Carriers or other means)
e. Total Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (Sum of 15d
(1), (2), (3), and (4) 81 78
f. Total Distribution (Sum of 15c. and 15e) 4,029 4,069
g. Copies not Distributed 261 117
h. Total (Sum of 15f. and g.) 4,290 4,186
i. Percent Paid
(15c. divided by 15f. times 100) 97.99% 98.08%
16. Electronic Copy Circulation:
Average No. Copies Each Issue No. Copies of Single
During Preceding 12 Months Issue Published
Nearest Filing Date
a. Paid Electronic Copies 279 270
b. Total Paid Print Copies (Line 15c) + Paid Electronic Copies (16a) 4,227 4,261
c. Total Print Distribution (Line 15f) + Paid Electronic Copies (16a) 4,308 4,339
d. Percent Paid (Both Print & Electronic Copies) (16b divided by 16c x100) 98.12% 98.20%
X I certify that 50% of all my distributed copies (electronic and print) are paid above a nominal fee.
17. Publication of Statement of Ownership: Will be printed in the Oct. 2, 2019 issue of this publication.
18. Signature and Title of Editor, Publisher, Business Manager, or Owner: ss/Matt Winters, Publisher,
Dated: Sept. 27, 2019
Published October 2, 2019
Legal No. 331-19
