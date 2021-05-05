NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
SUBSTANTIAL SHORELINE DEVELOPMENT HEARING
Case No (s): P2100282, P2100283
Description of Proposal: The applicant is proposing to remove an existing 54 foot long Glulam wood pile bridge (Peterson mainline bridge) and replace it with a 16 foot wide, 70 foot long modular bridge. The new bridge will be constructed in the same location along the shorelines of Elkhorn Creek. There are no plans to impact the stream, which appears to be a confined channel. The excavation for the new footings will be done outside of the stream, near the top of the bank and if any riparian trees need to be removed, they will be placed downstream to provide woody debris.
Proponent(s): American Forest Management (applicant), on behalf of Salmon Timberlands (owner)
Location of Proposal: The subject property is located off of HWY 101 near Raymond, Washington on the Peterson Mainline located in Section 23, Township 15N, Range 09W of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by May 18th, 2021
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications: P2100283 and P2100324 on May 19th, 2021 via zoom at the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3891414139. You can join the meeting by going to this link or you can call in using the number +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) and entering the Meeting ID: 389 141 4139. Hearings will begin at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane Johnson, Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68 South Bend, Washington 98586 in writing by May 18th, 2021 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Responsible Official: Zane Johnson, Position/Title: Planner, Phone: (360) 875-9356
Published May 5, 2021
Legal No. 119-21
