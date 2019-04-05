NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SUBSTANTIAL SHORELINE DEVELOPMENT HEARING
Case No (s) P1900167
Description of Proposal: The applicant has conducted emergency work on the WA Dept. of Natural Resources bridge crossing Salmon Creek located on the 5700 logging road in T11N, R8W, sec 21 in order to prevent the stream from taking out the townside access approach and townside foundation. A large alder tree and rootwad fell into the stream, redirecting the stream flow directly towards the townside approach and foundation. The work was conducted as an emergency so that the approach and footing was not lost or damaged. The bridge was built by and is considered a Washington Department of Natural Resources bridge, but is located on a small private landowner that had provided easement in 1965. Rip rap was used to stabilize and protect the bridge foundation and approach. The large alder tree was removed and placed along the bank to provide further temporary streambank protection. Removed soils were endhauled or pushed to a more stable location. All exposed soils within 100’ of live water was seeded and strawed to assist in preventing additional sediment delivery.
Proponent(s): Brett Freeman (applicant), on behalf of Marsha Woods (owner)
Location of Proposal: The subject property is located at 1207 Salmon Creek Road in Naselle, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel number includes 11082143700; located in Section 21, Township 11 North, Range 08 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by April 17th, 2019.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the matter of the Substantial Shoreline Development application on April 18th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter within the Commissioner’s Conference Room at the Pacific County Annex located at 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, Washington. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Alexandra Plumb, Senior Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by April 17th, 2018 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Responsible Official: Alexandra Plumb, Position/Title: Senior Planner, Phone: (360) 642-9382; Address: 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, WA 98631
Published April 3, 2019
Legal No. 125-19
