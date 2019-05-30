NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SUBSTANTIAL SHORELINE DEVELOPMENT VARIANCE HEARING
Case No (s): P1900387
Description of Proposal: The applicant is proposing to construct of a new 10’ x 30’ mechanical building within the shorelines of Fork Creek in the Rural Conservancy (RC) of the Pacific County Shoreline Master Program. The required buffer for the Rural Conservancy is 145’ from the Ordinary High Water Mark (OHWM). In order to utilize the mechanical building adjacent to the existing fish hatchery, the applicant will need to construct the building approximately a 10.2’ setback from OHWM of Fork Creek. The setback reduction is consistent with the setbacks of the existing buildings and facility on site.
Proponent(s): Doug Wiedemeier (applicant), on behalf of Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (owner)
Location of Proposal: The subject property is located at 1986 State Route 6 in Raymond, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcels number includes 12070613001; located in Section 06, Township 12 North, Range 07 West of W.M.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the matter of the Substantial Shoreline Development Variance application on June 13th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter within the Commissioner’s Conference Room at the Pacific County Annex located at 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, Washington. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Alexandra Plumb, Senior Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by June 12th, 2019 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Responsible Official: Alexandra Plumb, Position/Title: Senior Planner; Phone: (360) 642-9382; Address:7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, WA 98631
Published May 29, 2019
Legal No. 196-19
