SUMMARY ORDINANCE #904
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ILWACO, WASHINGTON, AMENDING CHAPTER 15 OF THE ILWACO MUNICIPAL CODE AND THE DUTIES OF THE ILWACO PLANNING COMMISSION. A full copy of Ordinance #904 is on file at Ilwaco City Hall, 120 First Av. N., Ilwaco, WA. Passed by the Ilwaco City Council the 9th day of March 2020.
Stephanie Davis, City Clerk, City of Ilwaco
Published March 18, 2020
Legal No. 077-20
