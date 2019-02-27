SUMMARY ORDINANCE #893
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ILWACO, WASHINGTON, AMENDING TITLE 10 OF THE ILWACO MUNICIPAL CODE BY ADDING CHAPTER 10.02 FIRE LANES. A full copy of the ordinance is on file at Ilwaco City Hall, 120 First Ave. N., Ilwaco, WA. Passed by the Ilwaco City Council the 25th day of February, 2019, this ordinance and will be in full effect March 11, 2019.
Stephanie Davis, City Clerk, City of Ilwaco
Published March 6, 2019
Legal No. 091-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.