Summer Job Opportunities- Pacific Conservation District
The Pacific Conservation District has multiple openings for summer positions. Current openings are for positions as a “Fish Passage Technician” or “Stream Survey Crew Technician.” For more information and to request an application, contact Brandon Carman at cdfishtech@gmail.com or (360) 249-8532. Email communication is preferred. Applications are due by April 5, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published March 20 and March 27, 2019
Legal No. 107-19
