IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON
FOR THE COUNTY OF COLUMBIA
SUMMONS ADOPTION No. 18AP01504
In the Matter of the Adoption of:
KAYLEE ANN LESSENDEN, Petitioner,
A Minor Child,
TO: PATRICK ALLEN LESSENDEN
IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the Petition and Order to Show Cause in the Adoption of your minor child named above, filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of last publication or posting.
NOTICE TO PATRICK ALLEN LESSENDEN: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer”. The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days from the date of last publication or posting along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the Petitioner’s attorney or, if the Petitioner does not have an attorney, proof of service upon the Petitioner.
If you have any questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763 or toll-free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. If you meet the state’s financial guidelines, you are entitled to have an attorney appointed for you at state expense. To request appointment of an attorney to represent you at state expense, you must contact the Columbia County Circuit Court, 230 Strand Street, Saint Helens, OR 97051, immediately. Phone 503.397.2327 for further information.
Dated 03/19/2019
/s/ Mark J. Lang, Mark J. Lang, OSB # 973116, Attorney for Petitioners, Mark J Lang, Attorney at Law, PC, PO Box 1611, Saint Helens, Oregon 97051 / (503) 410-5238, mark@mlanglaw.com
Published March 27, April 3, April 10 and April 17, 2019
Legal No. 116-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.