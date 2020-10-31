SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF PACIFIC
KIMBERLY GUIE PETERSON, Plaintiff
vs.
ANDREW COREY OLSON, a single man TAMMI JO KINDLE, a single woman and PACIFIC COUNTY, a municipal corporation. Defendants.
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION No. 20-2-00141-25
TO: TAMI JO KINDLE AND ALSO ANY OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days of October 7, 2020, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Amended Complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff at P.O. Box 425, South Bend, WA, 98586. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Amended Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of this court. Such action is to quiet title and to extinguish Defendants’ interest in the real property legally described in the complaint. IMPORTANT NOTICE: IF JUDGMENT IS TAKEN AGAINST YOU, EITHER BY DEFAULT OR AFTER HEARING BY THE COURT, YOUR PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION. YOU MAY PREVENT THE SALE BY PAYING THE AMOUNT OF THE JUDGMENT AT ANY TIME PRIOR TO THE SALE. IF YOUR PROPERTY IS SOLD, YOU MAY REDEEM THE PROPERTY AT ANY TIME UP TO TWO YEARS AFTER THE DATE OF THE SALE, BY PAYING THE AMOUNT FOR WHICH THE PROPERTY WAS SOLD, PLUS INTEREST AND COSTS OF THE SALE. IF YOU WISH TO SEEK THE ADVICE OF AN ATTORNEY IN THIS MATTER, YOU SHOULD DO SO PROMPTLY SO THAT YOUR WRITTEN RESPONSE, IF ANY, MAY BE SERVED ON TIME.
SIGNED this 2nd day of Oct., 2020, in South Bend, Washington.
By William Penoyar, WSBA #38777 Attorney for Plaintiff, PO Box 425, South Bend, WA 98586. 360-875-5775.
Published Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Nov. 4 , Nov. 11, 2020
Legal No. 247-20
