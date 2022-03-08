HECTOR MEDINA, Personal Representative for the Estate of David Samuel Cohen, Plaintiff,
v.
JOYCE M. COHEN and any and all heirs, beneficiaries, successors or assigns, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in Pacific County Tax Parcel #71007010013, Defendants.
NO. 22-2-00043-25
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
(QUIET TITLE)
TO JOYCE M. COHEN, AND HER ANY AND ALL HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, SUCCES-SORS OR ASSIGNS, AND ANY OTHER PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN CER-TAIN PACIFIC COUNTY TAX PARCEL #71007010013, DEFENDANTS, FURTHER DE-SCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days of March 2, 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at P.O. Box 425, South Bend, WA, 98586. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of this court. Such action is to quiet title and to extinguish Defendants’ interest in the real property legally described in the Complaint.
DATED: February 15, 2022.
/s/ Elizabeth Penoyar, ELIZABETH PENOYAR, WSBA #6406, Attorney for Plaintiff
File original of your response with the clerk of the court at: Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, PO Box 67, South Bend, WA 98586. Serve a copy of your response on: Elizabeth Penoyar, Attorney at Law, PO Box 425, South Bend, WA 98586
Published March 2, March 9, March 16, March 23, March 31 and April 6, 2022
