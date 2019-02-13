SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PACIFIC JUVENILE COURT
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
NO.: 19-7-00010-25
DEPENDENCY OF: PENELOPEE ELGIN
TO: Mary Bowen and Anthony Elgin (Mother and Father)
A Termination Petition was filed on January 15, 2019; a Status hearing will be held on this matter on: March 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. and a Termination Hearing will be set at that time at Pacific County Superior Court, 300 Memorial Drive, 2nd Floor, South Bend, Washington. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights should be terminated as defined by RCW 13.34. If you do not appear at the hearings the court may enter an order terminating your parental rights in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons and Termination Petition, call DSHS at 360-875-4200. To view information about your rights in this proceeding go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPT.aspx.
Dated 2/5/19 by direction of Donald J. Richter, Judge; Virginia Leach, Clerk.
Published Feb. 13, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27, 2019
Legal No. 062-19
