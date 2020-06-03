SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
RICHARD R. TAFT aka DICK TAFT and ROSE TAFT, husband and wife.
Plaintiffs,
vs.
A.J. PENNICK, MARCIA S. LINDSAY, BRAD PENNICK, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DORIS PENNICK, and ALL OTHER PERSONS AND PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT, Defendants.
CASE NO. 20-2-00077-25
PUBLISHED SUMMONS - 60 DAY, RCW 4.28.100(5) and (6)
Common Address of Property:
27901 X Lane, Ocean Park, Pacific County
To: A.J. PENNICK, MARCIA S. LINDSAY, BRAD PENNICK, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DORIS PENNICK, and ALL OTHER PERSONS AND PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT, and the unknown heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of all of them.
A lawsuit has been started against you in the above entitled court by RICHARD R. TAFT aka DICK TAFT and ROSE TAFT, husband and wife, plaintiffs. Plaintiffs’ claim, which is to foreclose a real estate contract and to quiet title to real property as to which they are the sellers, is stated in the written complaint, a copy of which is on file with the Pacific County Superior Court.
In order to defend against this lawsuit, you must respond to the complaint by stating your defense in writing, and serve a copy upon the undersigned attorney for the plaintiff within 60 days after the service of this summons, excluding the day of service, or a default judgment may be entered against you without notice. A default judgment is one where plaintiff is entitled to what he asks for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the undersigned attorney, you are entitled to notice before a default judgment may be entered.
If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.
This summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.
Dated: April 15, 2020
CANN LAWYERS, Frederic Cann, WSB 15962, PO Box F, Long Beach, WA 98631, 360-642-3108. fcann@fcann.com, Attorney for Plaintiff
Published May 13, May 20, May 27, June 3, June 10 and June 17, 2020
Legal No. 127-20
