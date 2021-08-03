NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING SUPPLEMENT/AMENDMENT NUMBER THREE TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2021 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGET

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a public

hearing to consider the following supplements/amendments to the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY 2021) budget:

Proposed Amendments to Expenditures/Revenues Expenses Revenues

Fund #118 (Health): salary for new position (6 months) $25,000 $25,000

Fund #118 (Health): benefits for new position (6 months) $12,000 $12,000

Fund #132 (Special Investigative): salary for new position (6 months) $45,000 -

Fund #132 (Special Investigative): benefits for new position (6 months) $20,000 -

Fund #132 (Special Investigative): misc. revenue - $170,000

Proposed Amendments to Full-Time Equivalents (FTE)

Fund #118 (Health): new union position +1.00

Fund #132 (Special Investigative): new union position +1.00

The public hearing will be conducted on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., or as

soon thereafter as possible, in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Pacific County Courthouse

Annex, located at 1216 Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington. Any person may appear and

offer comments regarding the proposed FY 2021 budget supplements/amendments listed herein. Upon

conclusion of the public comment period, the Board will act to approve, reduce, or reject the proposed

FY 2021 supplements/amendments.

The Pacific County Courthouse Annex is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities.

Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments, but

requests need to be received at least five (5) business days prior to this hearing. Such requests may be

filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office (Suite “F” of the Pacific County Annex located at 1216 W

Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington), by mail (PO Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586), or by

phone (360-875-9337 or TDD 360-875-9400).

The public hearing referenced in this notice is accessible via Zoom:

Online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/347547406

Meeting ID: 347 547 406

One tap mobile +12532158782

Access for the hearing impaired can be accommodated using Washington Relay Service:

Online: https://www.dshs.wa.gov/altsa/odhh/telecommunication-relay-services

Toll-free: 1-800-833-6384

Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board

Published July 28 and August 4, 2021

Legal No. 205-21

