SUPPLEMENT/AMENDMENT NUMBER TWO TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2022 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGET
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a public hearing to consider the following supplements/ amendments to the Fiscal Year 2022 (FY 2022) budget:
Proposed Supplements/Amendments within Fund #001 (General Fund)
001.600 (Superior Court): Services
Expenses $12,000.00 Revenue $0.00
Proposed Supplements/Amendments
to Funds Outside Current Expense
502.160 (ER&R: PACCOM):
Supplies Expenses -$25,000.00 Revenue $0.00
502.160 (ER&R: PACCOM):
Capital Outlays Expenses $100,000.00 Revenue $0.00
Total for Funds Outside Current Expense
Expenses $75,000.00 Revenue $0.00
Proposed Amendment to FY 2022 Wage Schedule:
Add “Salary Grade 21” to Management Wage Schedule
The public hearing will be conducted on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Pacific County Courthouse Annex, located at 1216 Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington. Any person may appear and offer comments regarding the proposed FY 2022 supplements/amendments listed herein. Upon conclusion of the public comment period, the Board will act to approve, reduce, or reject the proposed FY 2022 supplements/amendments.
The public hearing is accessible via Zoom, and the direct link is available on the Pacific County website: co.pacific.wa.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.