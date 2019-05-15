IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
SURFSIDE #1 CONDOMINIUM OWNER’S ASSOCIATION INC., Plaintiff
v.
UNITED KINGDOM TRAVEL, LLC, Defendant
Cause No. 15-2-00246-7
SHERIFF’S NOTICE TO JUDGMENT DEBTOR OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
Judgment Rendered On 07/24/2017; Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 03/18/2019; Date of Levy 05/7/2019
TO: UNITED KINGDOM TRAVEL, LLC, Judgment Debtor(s). The Superior Court of Pacific County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pacific County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold is described on the reverse side of this notice. If developed, the property address is 31512 J Place, Unit A-104, Intervals D-2 and D-4, Ocean Park, WA 98640. Legal Description: UNIT A-104 TIME SHARE INTERVALS D-2 AND D-4 IN SURFSIDE 1 INN CONDOMINIUM, AS SHOWN ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED JULY 13, 1978 IN VOLUME 1 OF CONDOMINIUMS AT PAGES 43 TO 46 AND AS IDENTIFIED IN DECLARATION RECORDED IN VOLUME 7807 AT PAGES 275 TO 289 AND AS AMENDED IN VOLUME 7910 AT PAGES 351 TO 386, AND FURTHER AMENDED IN VOLUME 8203 AT PAGES 361 TO 396, AND FURTHER AMENDED BY FOURTH DECLARATION IN VOLUME 8910 AT PAGE 700. INCLUDING THE UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN COMMON AREA AND FACILITIES AS SET FORTH IN SAID DECLARATIONS AND AMENDMENTS THERETO. THE UNITS ARE INTENDED FOR RESIDENTIAL PURPOSES ONLY. Parcel No: 79518104404 and 79518104402
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 a.m.; Date: 06/07/2019; Place: Inside Main Entrance of the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington. The judgment debtor or debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $4,865.20, together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.
This property is subject to: NO REDEMPTION RIGHTS AFTER SALE. The judgment debtor or debtors or any of them may redeem the above described property at any time up to the end of the redemption period by paying the amount bid at the sheriff’s sale plus additional costs, taxes, assessments, certain other amounts, fees, and interest. If you are interested in redeeming the property contact the undersigned Sheriff at the address stated below to determine the exact amount necessary to redeem. IMPORTANT NOTICE: IF THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR OR DEBTORS DO NOT REDEEM THE PROPERTY BY 4:30 P.M. ON THE ZERO MONTH REDEMPTION DAY OF , , THE END OF THE REDEMPTION PERIOD, THE PURCHASER AT THE SHERIFF’S SALE WILL BECOME THE OWNER AND MAY EVICT THE OCCUPANT FROM THE PROPERTY UNLESS THE OCCUPANT IS A TENANT HOLDING UNDER AN UNEXPIRED LEASE. IF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD IS OCCUPIED AS A PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE BY THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR OR DEBTORS AT THE TIME OF SALE, HE, SHE, THEY, OR ANY OF THEM MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO RETAIN POSSESSION DURING THE REDEMPTION PERIOD, IF ANY, WITHOUT PAYMENT OF ANY RENT OR OCCUPANCY FEE. THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR MAY ALSO HAVE A RIGHT TO RETAIN POSSESSION DURING ANY REDEMPTION PERIOD IF THE PROPERTY IS USED FOR FARMING OR IF THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD UNDER A MORTGAGE THAT SO PROVIDES.
If the sale is not pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure of a mortgage or statutory lien, the Sheriff has been informed that there is not sufficient personal property to satisfy the judgment. If the judgment debtor or debtors do have sufficient personal property to satisfy the judgment, the judgment debtor or debtors should contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately.
Dated 05/7/2019.
ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, By: HOLLIE BILLECI, Civil Clerk, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586. 360-875-9395, Attorney for Plaintiff: K&L Gates, One Newark Center, Tenth Floor, Newark, NJ 071020
Published May 8, May 15, May 22 and May 29, 2019
Legal No. 175-19
