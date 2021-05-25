SURPLUS EQUIPMENT
Port of Ilwaco has the following surplus equipment available for bids:
1. 1990 Chevy Pickup Truck VIN number 1GCGC24K7LEZ16125
2. John Deere 4045TFM75A Auxiliary
3. Cummins 6CT 8.3L 12 valve mains (Qty:2 – bid individually)
4. Twin Disc MG-512 3:1 reduction gear (Qty:2 – bid individually)
5. Aluminum A-Frame Rigging
This equipment is being sold in “as is” condition and can be inspected at 525 1st Avenue, Ilwaco, Washington. The equipment will be sold individually and should be bid as such. The Port has the right to reject or accept any and all bids. For more information contact John Demase at (360) 214-0293. Sealed bids can be mailed or delivered to Port of Ilwaco, 165 Howerton Way, P.O. Box 307, Ilwaco, WA 98624. Mark envelope: Surplus Equipment. Bids must be received by 4:30 p.m. on or before June 11, 2021 (no postmarks).
Published May 26 and June 2, 2021
Legal No. 141-21
