Surplus Equipment
The City of Long Beach is accepting bids on surplus equipment: (1) 1996 Ford Pickup and; (1) 2007 Ford Crown Victoria and; (1) 1999 12,000lb 16ft Tilt Trailer, (1) 1998 Firepower FP260 Wirefeed Welder, (1) Generac 5000 Watt Generator, (1) Mighty Max 6250 Generator,(1) Dayton Band Saw 5 x 7 ½ Horizontal Metal Cutting and (1) 650 Gallon Diesel Fuel Tank. Bids must be submitted on the official bid form, available at Long Beach City Hall, or on the city web page at www.longbeachwa.gov/surplus. Sealed bids labeled “Surplus Equipment Bid” must be submitted to Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Avenue West, P.O. Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631, by Friday, June 21, 2019 @ 3:00 p.m. Bid Opening will be held at 3:30 p.m. June 21, 2019. Bid award will be July 1, 2019 @ 7:00 p.m. To view these surplus items, contact Tim Padgett at the Long Beach City Shops, 360-642-2203, 313 6th Street N.E., Long Beach, WA 98631.
Published June 12 and June 19, 2019
Legal No. 209-19
