The Naselle-Grays River Valley School District is giving notice according to RCW 28A.335.180 of property declared surplus/obsolete by the Board of Directors. The surplus property will be available for purchase by public schools, private schools and general public in the state of Washington. A public sale will be held on December 2, 2020 between the hours of 12 and 3 p.m.
All items sold will be “as is,” and all sales are final. Purchasers are responsible to remove items immediately after purchase. The entire list can be viewed at http://www.naselle.wednet.edu/files/user/2/file/Surplus%20list%20fall%202020.pdf
Interested parties may contact Karl Johnson at kjohnson@naselleschools.org to set an appointment to view technology items. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks are required.
Sealed bids are required for the lawnmower and laser engraver. Sealed bids may be sent to Superintendent, Lisa Nelson at the following address: 793 State Route 4 Naselle, WA 98638 and will be received until 3 p.m. on 12/2/20. Inquiries regarding the lawnmower and laser engraver can be directed to Lisa Nelson at 360.484-7121 ext. 2.
Published November 18, 2020
Legal No. 287-20
