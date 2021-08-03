TS No WA05000062-20-1 TO No 200388001-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: CLIFFORD F MALM AND IRENE D HOLROYD, UNMARRIED EACH AS THEIR SEPARATE ESTATE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Community Loan Servicing, LLC fka Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, A NEBRASKA CORPORATION Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Community Loan Servicing, LLC Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 3145443 Parcel Number: 13101722049 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 13, 2021, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Avenue, South Bend, WA 98586, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier's check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Pacific, State of Washington, to-wit: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF PACIFIC, STATE OF Washington, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE QUARTER CORNER COMMON TO SECTIONS 8 AND 17, TOWNSHIP 13 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST OF W. M., PACIFIC COUNTY,WASHINGTON;THENCE SOUTH 1947 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO C. O. RHOADES BY DEED RECORDED IN VOLUME 67 OF DEEDS AT PAGE 574;THENCE NORTH ALONG THE NORTH AND SOUTH CENTERLINE OF SAID SECTION 17 A DISTANCE OF 942.75 FEET;THENCE WEST OF A LINE PARALLEL WITH AND 942.75 FEET NORTH OF THE NORTH LINE OF THE RHOADES TRACT TO AN INTERSECTION WITH THE WEST LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 2 IN SAID SECTION 17 AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG SAID LINE 77.5 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT 1020.25 FEET NORTH OF SAID NORTH LINE OF RHOADES TRACT;THENCE EAST PARALLEL WITH SAID NORTH LINE (A PORTION OF SAID EAST COURSE ALSO BEING ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF TRACT 12 OF WILLA-VIEW TRACTS PER PLAT THEREOF)300 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE WEST LINE OF KIRSTEN WAY IN WILLA-VIEW TRACTS;THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID KIRSTEN WAY 71.19 FEET;THENCE EAST TO THE CENTERLINE OF A 40 FOOT PRIVATE WAY CONNECTING WITH SAID KIRSTEN WAY;THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF SAID PRIVATE WAY 6 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT ON A LINE 942.75 FEET NORTH OF SAID RHOADES TRACT;THENCE WEST AND PARALLEL WITH SAID RHOADES TRACT TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 2 AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. APN: 13101722049 More commonly known as 36 WILLAVIEW LN, BAY CENTER, WA 98527 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated April 26, 2013, executed by CLIFFORD F MALM AND IRENE D HOLROYD, UNMARRIED EACH AS THEIR SEPARATE ESTATE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. as original Beneficiary recorded May 15, 2013 as Instrument No. 3145443 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC and recorded March 25, 2020 as Instrument Number 3192535 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Pacific County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Community Loan Servicing, LLC fka Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers' or Grantors' default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From December 1, 2019 To March 31, 2021 Number of Payments 6 $1,041.92 1 $927.52 1 $1,095.26 8 $1,095.13 Total $17,035.34 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION December 1, 2019 March 31, 2021 $166.72 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: April 26, 2013 Note Amount:$157,503.00 Interest Paid To: November 1, 2019 Next Due Date: December 1, 2019 Current Beneficiary: Community Loan Servicing, LLC fka Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC Contact Phone No: 800.457.5105 Address: 4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Mail Stop MS5/251, Coral Gables, FL 33146 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $138,279.93, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on August 13, 2021. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by August 2, 2021, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before August 2, 2021 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees' fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers' or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the August 2, 2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Community Loan Servicing, LLC fka Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS IRENE D HOLROYD 36 WILLAVIEW LN, BAY CENTER, WA 98527 IRENE D HOLROYD 500 WALL STREET #1121, SEATTLE, WA 98012 IRENE D HOLROYD PO BOX 80783, SEATTLE, WA 98108-0783 CLIFFORD F MALM 36 WILLAVIEW LN, BAY CENTER, WA 98527 CLIFFORD F MALM 500 WALL STREET #1121, SEATTLE, WA 98012 CLIFFORD F MALM PO BOX 80783, SEATTLE, WA 98108-0783 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CLIFFORD F MALM 36 WILLAVIEW LN, BAY CENTER, WA 98527 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF IRENE D HOLROYD 36 WILLAVIEW LN, BAY CENTER, WA 98527 by both first class and certified mail on February 9, 2021, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place February 9, 2021 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees' Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee's sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: March 31, 2021 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps Order Number 74398, Pub Dates: 7/14/2021, 8/4/2021, CHINOOK OBSERVER
Published July 14 and August 4, 2021
Legal No. 180-21
