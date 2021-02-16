NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
Description of Proposal: Update of the Pacific County Comprehensive Plan (2010) in accordance with the Growth Management Act (GMA) procedures.
Proponent(s): Pacific County
Lead Agency: Pacific County.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist, review of public testimony considered during public workshops, public meetings and public hearings, Planning Commission record, and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public the Pacific County website at: https://co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/Planning_Commission.htm.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by March 2, 2021.
Responsible Official: Shawn Humphreys, Position/Title: Director, Phone: (360) 642-9382/(360) 875-9356, Address: PO BOX 68, South Bend, WA 98586; Email: shumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us.
Published February 17, 2021
Legal No. 041-21
