NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING USDA Rural Development Grant Application
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pacific County Board of County Commissioners’ will conduct a public hearing regarding the USDA Rural Development Grant application made by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office. The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office has filed an application for funding with USDA Rural Development for the replacement of patrol vehicles.
The public hearing will be conducted via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/347547406 on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the hour of 10:00 AM, or as soon thereafter as possible.
The public is encouraged to attend and provide comment during the hearing or by submitting written comments to the Board Pacific County Commissioners’ Office, P O Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586 prior to the above noted date and time.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published March 10, 2021
Legal No. 068-21
