IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
VICTORIA ETHRIDGE, Plaintiff,
vs.
ESTATE OF LAWRENCE HANKINS, HIS HEIRS OR ASSIGNS AND ANY AND ALL PARTIES CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN PACIFIC COUNTY TAX PARCEL 75016000571, Defendants.
NO. 19-2-00107-25
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION, (RCW 4.28.110)
The State of Washington to the said ESTATE OF LAWRENCE HANKINS, HIS HEIRS OR ASSIGNS AND ANY AND ALL PARTIES CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN PACIFIC COUNTY TAX PARCEL 75016000571:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first Publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after April 24, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. Such action is to quiet title and to extinguish Defendants’ interest in the real property legally described in the Complaint.
DATED: April 18, 2019. WILLIAM PENOYAR, WSBA #38777, Attorney for Plaintiff
File original of your answer and other documents with the clerk of the court at: Pacific County Superior Court Clerk, 300 Memorial Drive, P.O. Box 67, South Bend, WA 98586 (360) 875-9320. Serve a copy of your answer and other documents on: William Penoyar, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 425, South Bend, WA 98586. (360) 875-5775
Published April 24, May 2, May 8, May 15,
May 22 & May 29, 2019
Legal No. 157-19
