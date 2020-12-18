WAHKIAKUM WEST PUBLIC LIFELINE NOTICE
Lifeline service is a government program designed to make monthly residential telecommunication services more affordable to eligible low-income customers. The Federal Lifeline discount can be applied to qualifying voice or broadband services. Customers who are eligible for the Lifeline voice program are also eligible for toll blocking at no additional charge.
In order to be eligible for the Federal Lifeline discount, a customer’s annual household income must be at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or a customer must participate in one of the following programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Medicaid; Supple-mental Security Income (SSI); Federal Public Housing Assistance; Veterans Pension & Survivors Pension; or qualifying Tribal Programs.
Lifeline is a non-transferable service and eligible subscribers may receive assistance from only one telecommunications provider per household. Only eligible customers may enroll in the program. Customers are required to submit a Lifeline application form and will be required to certify contin-ued eligibility annually. Customers who willfully make false statements in order to obtain Lifeline benefits can be punished by fine or imprisonment or can be barred from the program.
Basic services are offered to all customers in Wahkiakum West service territories at the rates, terms, and conditions specified in the Western Wahkiakum County Telephone Company tariff. If you have any questions regarding Lifeline service or would like to apply for Lifeline service, please call us at 360-465-2211, toll free at 800-797-4327, or visit our business office at 19 Miller Point Rd, Rosburg, WA 98643.
Published December 16, 2020
Legal No. 306-20
