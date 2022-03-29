Wahkiakum West Public Notice

Wahkiakum West (WWEST) is a telecommunications provider who provides basic and enhanced services within its service territory. Wahkiakum West is an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier and as such, receives support from the Federal Universal Service Fund. Local service charges are as follows:
Customers of basic service have access to the public switched network, minutes of use for local service provided at no additional charge and access to emergency 911 services. Toll limitation services are also available for qualifying low-income customers. Lifeline service is available for qualifying low-income customers. A $9.25 federal Lifeline benefit may be applied to qualifying broadband service, or a $5.25 federal Lifeline benefit may be applied for qualifying voice services.
Broadband internet access service is available at the following speeds and rates:
Fiber-300 [Speeds up to 300 Mbps download and 65 Mbps upload] - $121.95
Fiber-125 [Speeds up to 125 Mbps download and 40 Mbps upload] - $111.95
Fiber-75 [Speeds up to 75 Mbps download and 25 Mbps upload] - $91.95
Fiber-30 [Speeds up to 30 Mbps download and 15 Mbps upload] - $71.95
The Affordable Connectivity Program is a program that supports eligible low- income households struggling to afford monthly internet service. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of up to $30 per month towards broadband service for eligible households and is limited to one monthly discount per household.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.