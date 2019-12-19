Wahkiakum West Public Notice
Wahkiakum West (WWEST) is a telecommunications provider who provides basic and enhanced services within its service territory. Wahkiakum West is an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier and as such, receives support from the Federal Universal Service Fund. Local service charges are as follows:
WWEST Monthly Rates
Wahkiakum Pacific
Single Party Residence Service $18.00 $18.00
Single Party Business Service $18.80 $18.80
State Mandated Emergency 911 Services
Each Telephone Number $0.25 $0.25
County Mandated Emergency 911 Services
Each Telephone Number $0.70 $0.70
Federal Mandated Subscriber Line Charge
Each Single Line Residence &
Business Telephone Number $6.50 $6.50
Each Business Multi-Line &
Pay Telephone Number $9.20 $9.20
Customers of basic service have access to the public switched network, minutes of use for local service provided at no additional charge and access to emergency 911 services. Toll limitation services are also available for qualifying low-income customers. Lifeline service is available for qualifying low-income customers. The $9.25 federal Lifeline benefit may be applied to either qualifying voice services or qualifying broadband services. Effective December 1, 2019, the federal lifeline benefit for qualifying voice service will decrease from $9.25 to $7.25.
Broadband internet access service is available at the following speeds and rates:
Fiber-250 [Speeds up to 250 Mbps download and 65 Mbps upload] – $141.95
Fiber-125 [Speeds up to 125 Mbps download and 40 Mbps upload] – $111.95
Fiber-75 [Speeds up to 75 Mbps download and 25 Mbps upload] – $91.95
Fiber-30 [Speeds up to 30 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload] – $71.95
Published December 18, 2019
Legal No. 432-19
