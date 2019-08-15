IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF RMF BUYOUT ACQUISITION TRUST 2018-1, Plaintiff,
v.
ESTATE OF MARGARET I. NEAL; ET AL.,
Defendant
Cause No. 15-2-00154-1, SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
Judgment Rendered On 02/06/2018; Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 07/01/2019; Date of Levy 08/06/2019
TO: ESTATE OF MARGARET I. NEAL, Judgment Debtor(s)
The Superior Court of Pacific County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pacific County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 34515 I Pl., Ocean Park, WA 98640. Legal Description: LOT 45 IN BLOCK 6 OF SURFSIDE ESTATES DIVISION NO. 17, PER PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME H OF PLATS, PAGES 83, 84, AND 85, ON FILE IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE, PACIFIC COUNTY WASHIGNTON. Parcel No: 77017006045
The sale of the above-described property is to take place: Time: 10:00 a.m., Date: 09/13/2019; Place: Inside Main Entrance of the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington
The judgment debtor or debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $153,369.46, together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.
ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, By: HOLLIE BILLECI, Civil Clerk, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586. 360-875-9395
Published Aug. 7, Aug. 14, Aug. 21 and Aug. 28, 2019
Legal No. 272-19
