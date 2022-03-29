WWest Affordable Connectivity Program Public Notice
The Affordable Connectivity Program is a $14.2 billion program that supports eligible low- income households struggling to afford monthly internet service. This critical program ensures that households have the connections they need for work, school, healthcare, and more. The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. The Affordable Connectivity Program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.
A household is eligible if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:
• Has an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines;
• Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline;
• Participates in Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;
• Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program in the current or immediately preceding school year;
• Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or
• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income program.
For additional information contact WWest at 360-465-2211, toll free 800-797-4327, or visit our business office at 19 Miller Point Rd, Rosburg, WA 98643
