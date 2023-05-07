I was fortunate to get to know all of my great aunts and uncles very well — especially three of my grandfather’s four remaining siblings — Aunt Dora, Uncle Will and Uncle Cecil.
Oysterville was the common denominator for all of us except for Uncle Will who lived in the San Francisco Bay Area. He and Aunt Minette were the Espy Family Headquarters for any of the relatives who lived in California and especially for those who were stationed at Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay during World War II.
Uncle Will (actually Thomas Willard but the closest he ever came to using the Thomas part was to occasionally get mail to “T. Willard Espy”) was a civil engineer and worked for the city of San Francisco for 49 years. He became water engineer of San Francisco in the 1920s and held that post until his retirement in 1953. After Aunt Minette’s death in 1982, Uncle Will lived alone but with much loving attention from his daughters, relatives, and friends, among whom he counted a set of raccoons in the back yard that he treated much like family.
I remember being at Uncle Will’s house for every Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter Dinner for all the years of my childhood. I remember Uncle Will watching his daughter Alice gather all of the children in the living room to dance “Here we go Looby-Loo.” I don’t think he ever joined us — just smoked his pipe and smiled contentedly along with the men while Aunt Minette and the other women put the finishing touches on the meal.
It was a red-letter day when I was finally tall enough to play pool at Uncle Will’s pool table in the basement and a bitter disappointment to then discover, after years of anticipation, that I didn’t much like playing, anyway. And I remember looking forward to getting our copies of the group photographs Uncle Will took at every gathering — such treasures all these years later.
On the other hand, I only saw Uncle Cecil during vacations when my folks and I would stop at his and RuthieD’s place in Portland on our way between California and Oysterville. Like Uncle Will, Uncle Cecil smoked a pipe, and he was the one who taught me to play cribbage. Some years after RuthieD died, Uncle Cecil retired from his position as first Vice President for the U.S. National Bank in Portland and, in 1957, he moved back to Oysterville where he had been born and raised.
He spent several years cleaning up the long-neglected cemetery using the scythe he had used on his father’s farm and then helped organize the Oysterville Cemetery Association. He served a term or two as president of the Pacific County Historical Association and frequently (and quietly) hosted his children and grandchildren during their frequent vacation visits to Oysterville.
When I moved to Oysterville full-time in 1978, Uncle Cecil was still living in the R.H. Espy house and sleeping in the bed in which he was born and would do so until shortly before he died in 1982 at age 94. A favorite family story about the two men concerns the times they spent together at Uncle Will’s during their 80s.
In those years, during the worst months of winter, Uncle Cecil would go down to Uncle Will’s for six weeks of visiting. After one such visit, my mother asked him if he and Uncle Will had had a good time. “A fine time! A fine visit!” Uncle Cecil replied with his usual dour enthusiasm. Later, when Uncle Will’s daughter Alice and my mother were having one of their periodic “telephone talks,” Mom mentioned Cecil’s report of the visit. Alice, who had been in and out of her father’s place, bringing groceries and checking up on the two men, laughed and gave her version of her father and uncle’s visit.
According to Alice, each man on arising would greet the other: “Good morning, Will.” “Good morning, Cecil.” They would then proceed about the rites of the day — reading the newspaper, writing letters, doing the chores, taking turns preparing and serving meals. Come ten o’clock at night, Will would say, “Goodnight, Cecil” and Cecil would say, “Good night, Will,” And they would turn in.
Of the R.H. Espy children, Will and Cecil were known as “the silent Espys.”
This is one of many short stories that historian Sydney Stevens is compiling for a book titled “Saints or Sinners? Characters of Pacific County.” Look for one each week in the Chinook Observer. If you have “characters” to suggest, please contact her at sydneyofoysterville@gmail.com.
