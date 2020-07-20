SOUTH BEND — Pacific County health officials announced six new covid-19 cases on Monday, July 20, the largest case increase in a day since the start of the pandemic.
With the six new cases, plus another case reported on July 18, the county's total cases rose to 25 as of July 20. The new cases show Pacific County is not immune from the covid-19 increases being seen across Washington and in neighboring coastal communities.
"My hope is with these additional cases, people take that as a sign to continue to take this seriously and to continue social distancing," said Katie Lindstrom, director of the Pacific County Public Health and Human Services Department.
Grays Harbor reported 24 new cases since July 1, bringing its total number of cases to 66 as of July 19. Clatsop County was at 67 cases as of July 20, with 18 new cases since July 1.
Washington's case total was 41,575 as of July 19, with 7,426 new cases reported since July 1. Cases appear to be increasing at a faster rate compared to June, when Washington's case total rose by just 5,990 between June 19 and June 1.
Since the pandemic began, 1,453 Washingtonians have died.
Gathering a clear picture of how many people are infected with the coronavirus is also becoming difficult. Labs are taking almost a week to return test results to the county, Lindstrom said. While rapid testing can return results in a day, those tests need to be confirmed by a lab test.
Pacific County's seven new cases are still active, and are the only active cases in the county. The people involved are being monitored by public health nurses with Pacific County Public Health and Human Services. Nurses are also looking for possible close contacts of those with the disease to see if anyone else was exposed.
The sick person from the case announced on July 18 was a close contact of one of the people previously confirmed to have covid-19 in Pacific County.
Of the six new cases reported on July 20, three cases are people in the same household, two cases are people in another household and one case came as a result of a family gathering. There are no known contacts between these groups at this time, according to the county's release.
When the cases aren't connected to one another, that is a bad sign, Lindstrom said.
Some of the people are symptomatic. All individuals are isolating at home.
One thing that was encouraging was the work being done by the public health nurses, Lindstrom said. The county's systems for contact tracing are proving to be effective, she said. That is the piece that is going to stop the spread, Lindstrom said.
“Pacific County Public Health and Human Services will continue to investigate these most recent cases and strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face,” the agency said in a press release.
For timely information and advice about how to keep yourself and your family healthy, visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
