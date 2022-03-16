BREWSTER — A Raymond sports squad had a seemingly unlikely helper in its corner during a recent state tournament.
South Bend sports fans who remember the 1970s will nod knowingly when they hear who is was.
Tim Taylor operates a fruit farming operation with his wife Sonya in the eastern Washington hamlet of Brewster.
Back in the day, Taylor lit up the basketball court as a teenager in South Bend.
Since then, his businesses, Taylor Orchards and Gebbers Farms, have been regular supporters of their home school’s teams. But when another entity stepped forward this year to sponsor the Bears, Taylor noticed Raymond girls were about to qualify.
The experience was called “awesome” by all involved.
Taylor sat on the Raymond bench and offered inspirational suggestions in the locker room. He donated gifts, including a box of Sugarbee apples grown exclusively on his farm.
‘Awesome’
Jason Koski, Raymond’s coach, was blown away.
“It was awesome,” he recalled. “He introduced himself to me at a regional game and he said, ‘Hey Jason, I am going to be be your sponsor at state,’ and I said, Why did you pick us?’ — because usually sponsors like him will take the teams that are historically here every year, because they stay with them and form that relationship and that bond with the kids.
‘He said, ‘Being from South Bend, as soon as I saw it, my wife told me I needed go help Raymond!’”
Koski said Taylor’s words of inspiration helped his team and everyone loved the gifts, calling the apples “unbelievable.”
When Taylor Orchards and Gebbers Farms were announced as Raymond’s sponsor during a pre-game introduction, that entire team and fans erupted in hearty cheers.
“It has been a really cool partnership,” Koski said.
'Great’
Taylor recalled his westside youth with fondness. “The Harbor was a great place to grow up,” he said.
Ironically, Raymond was more of a rival because both teams were in the same 1A classification in the 1970s.
Taylor graduated from South Bend High School in 1977 after earning a dozen letters in football, basketball and baseball. He was first-team all state in basketball his junior and senior seasons, and played at state tournaments on SBHS teams that placed seventh, sixth and the 1976 team that placed third.
He played basketball with four years at the University of Puget Sound, starting two years for the then nationally ranked Loggers.
Afterward, Taylor moved east, raised a family of six, and coached at Brewster for 19 years, earning the school state championships successes. His son, Michael, who had starred at Whitworth University, followed him into coaching.
Taylor praised Raymond’s enthusiasm. “The coaching staff was great and the girls on the team were amazing,” he said. “They deserved to come home with some well-earned hardware.”
The experience at Spokane brought him much pleasure. “It was fun seeing a lot of familiar faces in the crowd, also — the whole experience brought back a lot of memories.”
Fame
To add context — and Taylor volunteered none of this — regional news archives and school records show he scored 1,645 points in his four years at South Bend, while he and his teammates won 91 games over his four years.
In 2016, South Bend High School inducted him onto its wall of fame. He joined his late coach, Don Koplitz, the old-school gentleman educator, who died in 2018.
Tim’s wife, Sonja, who deserves a significant “assist” in moving this Observer story along, summed up the significance of it all. “There is nothing like small school sports and the excitement that follows along with them,” she said.
