SOUTH BEND — The Naselle Comet baseball team rallied from a three-run deficit before falling to the Mossyrock Vikings 4-3 in extra innings in the 1B District IV Championship game Thursday, May 11, in South Bend.

The Comets (13-5) rebounded from the 10-inning heartbreaker by crushing Rainier Christian School 23-0 on Saturday, May 13, earning a birth in the upcoming regional round of 1B WIAA state tournament.

