SOUTH BEND — The Naselle Comet baseball team rallied from a three-run deficit before falling to the Mossyrock Vikings 4-3 in extra innings in the 1B District IV Championship game Thursday, May 11, in South Bend.
The Comets (13-5) rebounded from the 10-inning heartbreaker by crushing Rainier Christian School 23-0 on Saturday, May 13, earning a birth in the upcoming regional round of 1B WIAA state tournament.
The Comets will have tough road to reach their goal and repeat as state champions, starting in the first round of the single-elimination tournament.
No. 5-seed Naselle (13-5) will next face No.12-seed Crosspoint (9-6) at 12 p.m. in the opening round Saturday, May 20 at Larson Playfield in Moses Lake, a rematch of the 1B state championship last season, where the Comets prevailed 5-3. The winner of the Naselle/Crosspoint matchup will then play No.4-seed Almira-Coulee Hartline (16-1).
Comets rally runs short
Naselle started sluggish before rallying from three-run deficit in the final two innings before eventually falling to Mossyrock 4-3 in extra innnings.
The Comets struggled at the plate through the first six innings, falling behind 3-0 before awakening and tying the game (3-3) on a Clay Bergeson two-out RBI double, prompting a Mossyrock pitching change. Bergeson finished with three of Naselle's eight hits to lead the Comets offensively.
The 3-3 tie held until the bottom of the 10th inning, when the Vikings were able to push the winning run across for a 4-3 victory.
Up next: No. 5-seed Naselle (13-5) will next face No. 12-seed Crosspoint (9-6) at 12 p.m. in the opening round of the 1B WIAA state tournament Saturday, May 20, at Larson Playfield in Moses Lake.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.