NASELLE — Jack Strange and Kolten Lindstrom unleashed a first-half scoring barrage that buried the visiting Washington School for the Deaf Terriers in a 72-32 rout last week for Naselle.
Naselle (5-8 overall) improved to 5-2 and third place in the 1B Columbia Valley League with the win, trailing only Mossy Rock (7-2) and Willapa Valley (9-4).
The Washington School of the Deaf took a brief 1-0 lead in the opening quarter before Naselle ripped off a 9-0 run, led by sophomore Jack Strange, who scored 10 first-quarter points culminating in a 19-6 Comet lead. It would be as close as the Terriers would come as Naselle used a stiff defense and quick-scoring offense to shut down any hopes for a comeback.
In the second quarter, Naselle senior sharpshooter Kolten Lindstrom found his range, pouring in 12 points highlighted by an acrobatic reverse layup that drew a rousing response from the home crowd inside Lyle Patterson Gymnasium. For most of the second quarter, Lindstrom and teammate Jack Strange both seemed to be able to score at will, each alternating steals, layups and put backs, accounting for 20 of the team's 25 total points in the quarter, giving Naselle a 44-18 lead at the half, where they would coast to a 72-32 league win.
Up next: Naselle (5-8) will travel to face Willapa Valley (9-4) at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.
