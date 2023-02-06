Naselle sophomore Jack Strange (4) seemed invincible as he slipped behind the Logger defense for short jumpers and breakaway layups, several sparked by turnovers and assisted by teammates. In less than five minutes, the Comets bolted to a 29-0 lead behind Strange, who accounted for 20 of the first 29 before taking a seat for the night.
The Naselle team huddles after dismantling Wishkah Valley 88-10 in the opening round of the district playoffs Monday.
Naselle junior Jacob Pakenen (12) rises for a shot over a Wishkah Valley defender Adrian Perrigo (43) in the opening round of district playoffs.
Jack Strange (4) kick started his first-quarter scoring onslaught with a steal and layup, giving the Comets an early 2-0 lead 30 seconds in, then things only got worse for Wishkah Valley.
Naselle junior Dean Helvey (2) is fouled hard by Wishkah Valley defender in the opening round of district play. Helvey scored 11 first-half points to help the Comets crush the Loggers 88-10.
Naselle sophomore William Anderson (33) watches for a rebound opportunity against Wishkah Valley.
Naselle junior Dean Helvey (2) drains a three pointer in the first half against Wishkah Valley. Helvey scored 11 first-half points to help the Comets crush the Loggers 88-10.
NASELLE — Naselle’s Jack Strange played like a man possessed. Strange, a sophomore guard, poured in 20 points in the first quarter as the Comets crushed the Wishkah Valley Loggers 88-10 in the first round of the 1B District 4 playoffs Monday night at Lyle Patterson Gymnasium.
Naselle will next advance to face Firm Foundation at 6 p.m. Wednesday night in Naselle, with the winner traveling to take on Mossyrock on Feb. 13.
Naselle whips Wishkah
Wishkah Valley (2-12) never threatened from the opening tip as Naselle (10-11) seemingly scored at will on a porous Logger defense.
Strange kick started his first-quarter scoring onslaught with a steal and layup, giving the Comets an early 2-0 lead 30 seconds in. Things only got worse for Wishkah Valley.
Strange seemed invincible as he slipped behind the Logger defense for short jumpers and breakaway layups, several sparked by turnovers and assisted by teammates. In less than five minutes, the Comets bolted out to a 29-0 lead behind Strange, who accounted for 20 of the first 29 before taking a seat for the night.
The shutout was eventually stretched to an almost inconceivable 46-0 lead before the Loggers logged their first point midway through the second quarter. By then, Naselle was deep into their bench, with the reserves still doing damage on a dispirited Logger starting lineup.
In the second quarter, Naselle sophomore William Anderson scored six points while junior teammate Dean Helvey added 11 more, including two three-pointers, giving Naselle a 60-3 lead at the half before cruising to an 88-10 opening-round win.
Up next: The Comets advance to face Firm Foundation at 6 p.m. Wednesday night in Naselle, with the winner traveling to take on Mossyrock on Feb. 13.
