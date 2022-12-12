NASELLE — The Naselle Comet basketball team (2-1) rode a disruptive defense and quick-scoring offense in blitzing the Firm Foundation Eagles (0-2) 67-44 last week.
The win notched the second league victory of the season for Naselle, led by senior Kolten Lindstrom, who scored a game-high 25 points, followed by junior teammate Jacob Pakenen, with 17.
Comets race to lead, cruise to victory
The Comets raced to a 24-10 lead in the opening period, fueled by Kolten Lindstrom, Jack Strange and Pakenen.
Kolten took the opening tip for a quick layup and ended the period with a steal breakaway score, part of an eight-point quarter for the senior guard.
In the second period, Kolten continued his scoring barrage from behind the arc, hitting back-to-back threes — including a deep shot seemingly from the Willapa Hills — as the Comets extended their lead to 34-10 less than two minutes in.
Defensively, the Comets continued to pressure the Eagles and clog passing lanes that led to turnovers, which Naselle cashed in for breakaway layups, extending their lead to 45-23 at the half.
In the third quarter, the scoring slowed as both teams turned to their bench, with Naselle holding a commanding 51-36 lead heading into the final period. In the fourth quarter, Pakenen and sophomore Jacob Lindstrom provided the offense by scoring the final eight points, ending with a 67-44 Comet victory.
Up next: Naselle will travel to face Columbia Adventist Academy (2-2) Thursday, Dec. 13 at 4:30 p.m.
