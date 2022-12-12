NASELLE — The Naselle Comet basketball team (2-1) rode a disruptive defense and quick-scoring offense in blitzing the Firm Foundation Eagles (0-2) 67-44 last week.

The win notched the second league victory of the season for Naselle, led by senior Kolten Lindstrom, who scored a game-high 25 points, followed by junior teammate Jacob Pakenen, with 17.

