NASELLE — The Naselle (2-1) football team erased any lingering memories from last week’s 58-20 setback to Neah Bay by burying Sound Christian (1-2) in a 60-8 rout Friday night at Rueben Penttila field.

Naselle needed less than two minutes to see how their football team would respond to their first loss of the young season, racing to a 16-0 lead behind back-to-back onside kick recoveries and touchdowns by senior running back Luke Johnson and sophomore running back Jack Strange. Naselle freshmen kicker Scott Henington executed several onside kicks to perfection in the first half, allowing the Comets build an insurmountable lead early.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.