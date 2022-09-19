Naselle senior running back Kolten Lindstrom (14) carries the ball against Sound Christian for a first-quarter touchdown. Kolten finished with a game-high 101 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries in a 60-8 rout.
Sound Christian quarterback Zach McKnight is sacked by Naselle sophomore linebacker William Anderson (57) and senior linebacker Elmer Toftemark (11). Elmer finished with a team-high seven tackles followed by William with six.
Naselle senior running back Kolten Lindstrom (14) carries the ball against Sound Christian for a first-quarter touchdown. Kolten finished with a game-high 101 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries in a 60-8 rout.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Sound Christian quarterback Zach McKnight is sacked by Naselle sophomore linebacker William Anderson (57) and senior linebacker Elmer Toftemark (11). Elmer finished with a team-high seven tackles followed by William with six.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle sophomore running back Jack Strange (44) carries the ball against Sound Christian. Jack scored two touchdowns on five carries.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle head coach Kevin McNulty addresses the team before kicking off against Sound Christian.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle freshmen kicker Scott Henington (13) executed several onside kicks to perfection, allowing the Comets extra opportunities to add to their lead in the first half.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior running back Elmer Toftemark (11) returns to the sideline with the football after recovering an onside kick against Sound Chrisitan.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior running back Kolten Lindstrom (14) attempts to shake a tackle against Sound Christian.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The Naselle football team takes the field against Sound Christian.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior running back Elmer Toftemark (11) is congratulated by teammate Jacob Pakanen (87) after converting a two-point conversion.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle freshmen quarterback Scott Henington (13) evades a Sound Chrisitian defender.
NASELLE — The Naselle (2-1) football team erased any lingering memories from last week’s 58-20 setback to Neah Bay by burying Sound Christian (1-2) in a 60-8 rout Friday night at Rueben Penttila field.
Naselle needed less than two minutes to see how their football team would respond to their first loss of the young season, racing to a 16-0 lead behind back-to-back onside kick recoveries and touchdowns by senior running back Luke Johnson and sophomore running back Jack Strange. Naselle freshmen kicker Scott Henington executed several onside kicks to perfection in the first half, allowing the Comets build an insurmountable lead early.
On defense, Naselle senior defensive end Kolten Lindstrom kick-started the third scoring drive by recovering an errant snap, which Luke Johnson converted for six points on a 26-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, giving the Comets a 22-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Naselle recorded their fourth turnover of the first half following a Kolten Lindstrom forced fumble, which he then punched in for the final touchdown of the first quarter from 16 yards out, giving Naselle a commanding 28-0 lead. Kolten would finish with two touchdowns and a game-high 101 yards on just six carries to lead a balanced Naselle attack.
Sound Christian never threatened, with some ballcarriers opting for the sidelines by the second quarter instead of absorbing another punishing hit from Naselle 210-pound sophomore linebacker William Anderson and senior linebacker Elmer Toftemark. Toftemark finished with a team-high seven tackles followed by William with six.
In the second quarter, Naselle added to their lead with a touchdown by sophomore quarterback Jacob Lindstrom on a 25-yard keeper. Jacob finished with 76 yards on five carries. Kolten Lindstrom scored on a 38-yard touchdown run, extending the Comet lead to 44-0 at halftime, ultimately ending in a 60-8 rout.
Up next: Naselle (2-1) will travel to Winlock (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.