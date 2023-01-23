Naselle senior forward Lauren Katyryniuk (11) drives the lane for a contested layup against Mossyrock. Katyrynuik, drawing ever close to a 1,000-point scoring milestone, scored eight points in the second quarter to help keep the Comets close in a tough league matchup with Mossyrock.
Left to right: Naselle senior Bella Colombo (13), senior Lauren Katyryniuk (11) and freshman Brooke Davis (2) interact during the team introduction.
Mosseyrock senior Payton Torrey (5) and Naselle senior Bella Colombo (5) battle for rebound position.
Naselle senior forward Lauren Katyryniuk (11) drives the lane for a contested shot against Payton Torrey (5) of Mossyrock.
Naselle 8th-grade forward Aubrey Katyryniuk (11) releases a shot against Mossyrock.
Naselle senior Bella Colombo (5) rises for a shot as Mossyrock senior senior Caelyn Marshall (12) converges.
Naselle 8th-grade forward Aubrey Katyryniuk (11) squares to shoot against Mossyrock.
Naselle youth cheerleaders perform at halftime of the Naselle/Mossyrock game.
Naselle youth cheerleaders perform at halftime of the Naselle/Mossyrock game
NASELLE — The Naselle Comets girls basketball team gave the league-leading Mossyrock Vikings all they could handle in the first half before a bad third quarter doomed the Comets in an 89-54 loss last week.
Naselle (7-7, 5-3) slipped to third place in the 1B Columbia Valley league standings with the loss, while Mossyrock (12-2, 7-0) remained first overall.
The Vikings raced to a 9-2 lead in the opening quarter, before Naselle 8th grade forward Aubrey Katyryniuk reeled off seven straight points, drawing the Comets within three and prompting a Mossyrock timeout.
“Aubrey came alive for us tonight,” enthused Coach Marie Green. “Season high of 26 for her with five threes. She shot so well and with so much confidence.”
Following the timeout, Mossyrock closed the quarter on an 8-2 run, giving the Vikings a 22-13 lead.
In the second quarter, Naselle senior forward Lauren Katyryniuk poured in eight points, cutting the Mossyrock lead to single digits (20-27) midway through the quarter. Mossyrock closed the first half on a 12-7 run however, giving the Vikings a 38-27 lead at the half.
“The first quarter we did tie them at 11 and then they started inching away. We were only down 10 at half time, and that was great,” Green said.
In the third quarter, things began to unravel for the Comets. Mossyrock stepped up its defensive pressure, causing several Naselle turnovers and fast-break baskets for the Vikings, who saw their slim lead soon balloon to a 69-40 advantage heading into the final period, where they cruised to a 89-54 victory.
Leading rebounder Kaylin Shrives (nine) hit foul trouble early and her absence hurt after the break. “We just kind of had a mental lapse in the third quarter and gave the game away then,” Green said; Mossyrock scored 32 points to Naselle’s 13.
However, the coach was generous with her credit to the Vikings. “Mossy is a great team and they really turned it up and capitalized on our mistakes,” she said. Seniors Payton Torrey had 31 points and Hailey Brooks 22.
Up next: Naselle (7-7, 5-3) will face Willapa Valley (12-5, 8-1) Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. in Naselle.
