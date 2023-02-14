NASELLE — Naselle star Lauren Katyryniuk seems to be saving her best for last.

The 5’7” senior guard scored a career-high 35 points in leading the Comets in an 81-34 blowout over Three Rivers Christian last Thursday at Lyle Patterson Gymnasium, her final game on her home court, propelling Naselle into a showdown with Mossyrock in the 1B District 4 playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

