Naselle seniors Lauren Katyryniuk (11) and Kaylin Shrives (14) greet during the team introduction versus Three Rivers Christian. Katyryniuk and Shrives have been a dominant duo all season for the Comets, including combining for more than 40 points and 19 rebounds in a 81-34 district playoff win over the Eagles.
Naselle head coach Marie Green shakes hands with players as they exit the court late in an 81-34 blowout over Three Rivers Christian last week. “I was proud of how the girls played tonight,” Green said. “We came out wanting to defend our home court. All the seniors played so well tonight for their last times on their home court.”
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle freshmen forward Mylee Dunagan (1) drives to the hoop against Three Rivers Christian.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior guard Lauren Katyryniuk (11) scored a game-high 35 points, including five three-pointers, to lead the Comets in a 81-34 district playoff win over Three Rivers Christian.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior point guard Bella Colombo (13) rises for layup against Three Rivers Christian defender. Colombo broke out for seven points to lead the Comets in the third quarter.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior Brynn Tarabochia (21) drives the baseline against Three Rivers Christian.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior power forward Kaylin Shrives (14) rises for a layup against Three Rivers Christian.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle junior forward Gladys Wilson (30) positions for a rebound against Aurora Fortunanti (14) of Three Rivers Christian.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior point guard Bella Colombo (13) drives past a Three Rivers Christian defender.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle players cheer on their teammates during a district playoff game against Three Rivers Christian last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior power forward Kaylin Shrives (14) wins the tip against Three Rivers Christian.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Kids line up for an opportunity to win a soda during the halftime ‘Soda Shoot,’ with the proceeds benefiting Naselle youth sports.
NASELLE — Naselle star Lauren Katyryniuk seems to be saving her best for last.
The 5’7” senior guard scored a career-high 35 points in leading the Comets in an 81-34 blowout over Three Rivers Christian last Thursday at Lyle Patterson Gymnasium, her final game on her home court, propelling Naselle into a showdown with Mossyrock in the 1B District 4 playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Comet defense clips Eagles
It took four minutes before the Comets took full control against the Eagles, a team they defeated handily (70-29 and 66-24) earlier in the season.
However, with each team facing elimination in the loser-out matchup, the Comets and Eagles started with a spirited first quarter, with Naselle clinging to a one-point lead midway through (8-7). Following a Naselle timeout, the Comet offense regrouped and awoke with sisters Lauren and Aubrey Katyryniuk serving as the catalysts. The sisters combined for 22 of the first 29 points (Lauren 12, Aubrey 10) as Naselle ripped off a 19-2 run to close the first quarter with a 27-9 advantage.
Naselle continued to separate further in the second quarter, as seniors Brynn Tarabochia and Kaylin Shrives helped shut down the Eagles offense, allowing the Comets expand their lead to 40-17 at the half.
In the third quarter, Naselle senior point guard Bella Colombo broke out, scoring the final seven points of the quarter and giving the Comets an insurmountable 61-28 lead heading into the final quarter, where they finished with an 81-34 victory.
Katyryniuk finished with a game-high 35 points, including five three-pointers to lead the Comets. Katyryniuk was followed in scoring by her sister, Aubrey, who finished with 15 points. Naselle senior power forward Kaylin Shrives provided a dominant effort on both ends, tallying 12 rebounds, 8 assists and 7 steals to go with 8 points.
“I was proud of how the girls played tonight,” summed Naselle head coach Marie Green.
“We came out wanting to defend our home court. All the seniors played so well tonight for their last times on their home court.”
Up next: Naselle (13-8) advances to face Mossyrock (13-2) Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Mossyrock High School.
