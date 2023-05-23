Mossyrock sophomore Lois Stone (7) slides safely across home plate as Naselle senior catcher Haley Eastham (3) catches the relay throw during the 1B District 4 Championship last Wednesday in Montesano.
Naselle players Lauren Katyryniuk (10), Brooklyn Leggett (13), Mallory Helvey (7), Maddie Dielman (6) and Haylee Rose (12) meet near the mound during the 1B District 4 Championship game against Mossyrock last Wednesday in Montesano.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle junior Gladys Wilson (16) reacts with head coach Rebekah Wirkkala after hitting a first-inning RBI triple.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior Haley Eastham (3) slides on her batting gloves before heading to the plate in the 1B District 4 Championship game against Mossyrock last Wednesday in Montesano.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle junior Brooke Davis (17) drives a pitch in the first inning of the 1B District 4 Championship game against Mossyrock last Wednesday in Montesano
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle 8th-grade third basemen Brooklyn Leggett (13) prepares to make a throw to second base during the 1B District 4 Championship game against Mossyrock last Wednesday in Montesano.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior catcher Haley Eastham catches a pop fly during the 1B District 4 Championship game against Mossyrock last Wednesday in Montesano.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Mossyrock senior Hailey Brooks (17) heads toward home plate where teammates await after hitting a third-inning home run, giving the Vikings a 20-2 lead.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle freshmen Mallory Helvey (7) delivers a pitch during the 1B District 4 Championship game against Mossyrock last Wednesday in Montesano.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle catcher Haley Eastham (3) throws to third basemen Brooklyn Leggett (13) catching Viking sophomore Lois Stone (7) in a run down.
LUKE WHITTAKER
MONTESANO — Little went right for the Naselle softball team in the 1B District 4 Championship-rematch against Mossyrock last week in Montestano, where the Comets were handed a 25-2 loss to conclude their season.
