As the final seconds ticked off the first half, Naselle senior running back Kolten Lindstrom (14) broke off his biggest run of the day, a 60-yard touchdown bolt down the sideline giving the Comets a 52-0 lead. Kolten would finish with nearly 200 yards rushing on the day.
Naselle defenders Elmer Toftemark (11) Kolten Lindstrom (14) and William Anderson (57) sack ACH quarterback Grayson Beal (5) in the first half. The Comets raced to a 20-0 first-quarter lead led by big plays on the ground and a blistering defense that forced two early turnovers.
Luke Johnson (3) took a counter and ripped off a zig-zagging run, weaving through and around Warrior defenders for 61-yard touchdown, extending the Comet lead to 20-0 with 1:08 remaining in the first quarter.
Naselle sophomore quarterback Jacob Lindstrom (5) lunges for the goal line in two-point conversion attempt against ACH.
Naselle sophomore Jack Strange (44) hauls in a 52-yard reception that set up the Comets second touchdown.
The Naselle football team huddles before kicking off against Almira Coulee Hartline last weekend.
Naselle football players burst through a banner before kicking off against Almira Coulee Hartline in the first round of the 1B WIAA state playoffs last weekend in South Bend.
The Naselle football team heads to the sideline before facing Almira/Coulee-Hartline last weekend.
Naselle players swarm an ACH ballcarrier in the first half of the opening round of the 1B WIAA state football playoffs in South Bend.
A scrum ensues for a loose football following a Naselle onside kick against ACH.
Naselle sophomore Jack Strange (44) stiff arms a ACH defender during a 52-yard reception in the first half.
Jack Strange (44) and Jacob Lindstrom (5) celebrate after a 59-yard touchdown run by Lindstrom, pushing the Naselle lead to 26-0 early in the second quarter.
Naselle senior running back Kolten Lindstrom (14) tallied nearly 200 yards rushing in a 64-6 romp over ACH in the opening round of the state football playoffs last weekend in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND — Naselle struck with thunder and lightning in a 64-6 blitz over Almira/Coulee-Hartline last weekend in the opening round of the state football playoffs in South Bend.
Naselle raced to a 20-0 first-quarter lead, led by big plays on the ground and a blistering defense that forced two early turnovers.
As the final seconds ticked off the first half, Naselle senior running back Kolten Lindstrom broke off his biggest run of the day, a 60-yard touchdown bolt down the Comet sideline. The spectacular run capped a near 200-yard effort from the senior running back, who tallied four touchdowns along with senior running back Luke Johnson to lead a convincing Comet (10-2) romp over the Warriors (7-4) in the opening round of the 1B WIAA state football playoffs on Saturday.
Comets cash in on big plays, early turnovers
On the opening possession, ACH converted one first down before turning the ball over on downs on a sack by Naselle senior Kolten Lindstrom. Moments later, Kolten punched across the first score of the game, giving Naselle a 6-0 lead with 4:41 remaining in the first quarter.
The Comet defense forced a three-and-out on the next Warrior series, and quickly added to their lead. Sophomore Jack Strange hauled in a 52-yard reception setting the Comets up at the 10-yard line, which Kolten promptly punched in for another score, his second of the game, giving Naselle a 12-0 lead with less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter.
An Elmer Toftemark fumble recovery ended the next possession for ACH, and Naselle senior running back Luke Johnson quickly cashed in. Luke took a counter and ripped off a zigzagging run, weaving through and around Warrior defenders for 61-yard touchdown, extending the Comet lead to 20-0 with 1:08 remaining in the first quarter.
On the next ACH possession, Toftemark, a first-team all-league linebacker, continued his reign of terror alongside sophomore stalwart William Anderson, each contributing back-to-back tackles for a loss, capped by a Kolten Lindstrom fourth down sack.
The Comets continued to cash in each offensive possession, including a 59-yard keeper by sophomore quarterback Jacob Lindstrom, pushing the Naselle lead to 26-0 early in the second quarter.
Down four scores, the Warriors made their most determined drive on their next possession, getting to the half-yard line before they were stopped on fourth and goal only inches short. Naselle then responded with a 99-yard drive, capped by Luke Johnson’s 28-yard touchdown run that gave the Comets a commanding 36-0 lead and essentially ended any threat of an ACH comeback.
Up next: The No. 8-seed Comets (10-2) will next face No. 1-seed Odessa (8-0) Saturday, Nov. 19 at Lions Field in Moses Lake, with the winner advancing to the state semifinals against the winner of Liberty Bell/Mossy Rock on Nov. 26.
