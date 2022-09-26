NASELLE — The Naselle Lady Comets volleyball team swept the Firm Foundation Eagles in straight sets (25-8, 25-12, 25-13) on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Lyle Patterson Gymnasium.
The Lady Comets (4-2) improved to second place in the 1B Columbia Valley League standings with the win, while Firm Foundation (1-3) slipped to sixth place. Mossyrock (7-0) sits atop the standings as the lone undefeated team in the league.
The Lady Comets were led by a trio of seniors including Brynn Tarabochia, Kaylin Shrives and Isabella Colombo, with juniors Gladys Wilson and Kayli Wirkkala contributing at key moments throughout.
In the first set, stellar serving from Tarabochia, a senior, helped the Lady Comets race to a 17-6 lead. Another senior, Shrives, set the tone early with a couple of powerful spikes backed by a stout Lady Comet defense, ending in a decisive 25-8 first-set victory.
In the second set, Wilson, a junior got the scoring going for Naselle with precision serves and strong defensive play from the senior Colombo, who forced a Firm Foundation timeout following a block, with the Lady Comets leading 20-10. Shrives continued to pile up points on spikes, where the outside hitter punctuated the second set with a couple powerful slams for the final two points, ending in 25-12 Naselle victory.
In the third set, Colombo and Shrives again combined to help Naselle build an early 6-2 advantage. Wirkkala, a junior, also made her presence felt with a couple of aces, extending the lead to 12-4 and ultimately cruising to a 25-13 final.
As this month's schedule winds down, Naselle trails only the undefeated Mossyrock in the league standings.
Up next: Naselle (4-2) will travel to face Pe Ell (2-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
