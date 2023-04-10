CHEHALIS — Two rising baseball teams with state tournament aspirations met for a showdown last Saturday in Chehalis, where the visiting Ilwaco Fishermen were handed their first district loss of the season by the Adna Pirates.
The Fishermen (6-2) raced to a perfect 4-0 league mark by outscoring their first three league opponents (Raymond, North Beach and Ocosta) by a combined 87-18 margin, an average of more than 14 runs per game.
However, the Fishermen offensive firepower was held to only four hits against a stellar Adna staff on Saturday, April 8, ending in a 8-0 loss to the Pirates.
Ilwaco remains tied for first place in the 2B Pacific League with Pe-Ell/Willapa Valley, both 4-0, with their first meeting set for April 25.
Following some rain cancellations and spring break, the game on Saturday (April 8) was the first for the Fishermen since March 28, a tough time to travel to face a primed Adna squad (8-1) currently second in the 2B Central League, at home.
Despite the circumstances, the Fishermen held the Pirates scoreless for the first few innings. But it was two big middle innings that proved to be the difference. After a scoreless first two innings, Adna pushed three runs across in the bottom of the third inning, then added five more in fourth, where the 8-0 deficit would hold.
The Pirates held the Fishermen offensive firepower in check, allowing only four hits, their lowest amount this season. Ethan Hopkins led the Fishermen offensively with two of Ilwaco’s four hits.
Ilwaco starting pitcher Jacob Rogers pitched three innings, allowing two hits, three walks and one strikeout. Kaemon Sawa pitched in relief, allowing five hits, two walks with one strikeout.
Ilwaco’s other lone loss occurred in a non-district 6-4 setback to Astoria on March 17.
Up next: Ilwaco (6-2, 4-0) will have a Pacific County clash with undefeated Naselle (6-0) at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14 in Naselle.
