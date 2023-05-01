In the bottom of the first inning, Ilwaco junior Boston Caron (5) crushed a three RBI blast over the 294' sign in left field, his sixth home run of the season, giving Ilwaco a 4-1 lead. Greeting Boston at the plate are teammates Kaemon Sawa (9) and Ethan Hopkins (4).
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco junior second basemen Kyle Morris (2) turns a double play against Toledo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco junior Derek Cutting (1) heads to first following a hit against Toledo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Teammates Kyle Morris (2) and Alex Hillard slap hands after scoring against Toledo.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco freshman third basemen Dylan Pelasz (11) looks to throwout a Toledo runner at first.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco junior second basemen Ethan Hopkins (4) looks to throwout a Toledo runner heading for first.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco junior catcher Boston Caron (5) looks to make a play first base.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco junior Kyle Morris (2) drills a double to the wall against Toledo. Morris finished with two hits and one RBI.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The Ilwaco baseball team huddles before taking the field against Toledo last week. The Fishermen (10-3) are seeking a first-place finish in the 2B Pacific League.
Long Beach — For six innings it looked like the Ilwaco Fishermen baseball team would notch an impressive win over a cross-district counterpart.
Instead Toledo (13-3) erased four-run deficit to hand Ilwaco (10-3) a 7-6 non-league loss at home in a cross-district matchup Thursday, April 27 in Long Beach.
Despite the loss, Ilwaco remains unbeaten and atop the 2B Pacific League standings (5-0), just ahead of Forks (5-1), and Pe-Ell/Willapa Valley (4-1). Toledo (7-3), competing in the 2B Central, remained in third place in their respective league.
Riverhawks rally over Fishermen
In the bottom of the first inning, Boston Caron crushed a three RBI blast over the 294' sign in left field, his sixth home run of the season, giving Ilwaco a 4-1 lead. Ilwaco continued to add to their lead in the third inning, with RBI singles by Derek Cutting and Dylan Pelasz.
The Fishermen were led offensively by freshman Pelasz, who finished with three hits, followed by Kyle Morris with two hits and Caron, who drove in a game-high three RBIs.
Toledo continued to chip away at the Ilwaco lead, scoring two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth on Ilwaco starting pitcher Kaemon Sawa, before adding two in the final frame to escape with a 7-6 victory.
Up next: Ilwaco (10-3) will face Forks (8-4) in a doubleheader Tuesday, May 2 in Long Beach, with the first pitch scheduled for 3 P.M.
