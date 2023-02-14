ROCHESTER — The Ilwaco boys lost to Wahkiakum in the 2B District 4 playoffs then bounced back in a loser-out game, defeating Ocosta to keep their state qualification hopes alive.
Coach Eric McMillan’s boys basketball team has notched a 15-7 record to date. The squad plays next against Napavine — another game in which a loss will end their season. The contest is 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Castle Rock High School, the same gym where the Lady Fishermen were scheduled to play Tuesday. Napavine is 10-4, having won several lopsided contests during regular season play, then losing to Adna 62-59 and defeating Forks 66-41 in its playoff games.
The IHS coach celebrated the 58-43 win over Ocosta and took delight in a personal milestone. Junior Beckett Turner scored his 1,000th point in an Ilwaco uniform.
During the regular season, Ilwaco had defeated the Wildcats 65-51 at home then won 67-55 on the road. Neither win came easily. “We struggled quite a bit against Ocosta the last time we played them,” the coach said. “They can be just as dangerous as anyone else in the district when they are making shots from the perimeter as it really fuels their defensive aggressiveness, so we knew we couldn’t slack off.”
The earlier playoff loss gave McMillan reason for optimism. “I was really happy with how we played defense against Wahkiakum, even though we came up short, so we really emphasized keeping Ocosta from building momentum by being disruptive and physical.”
Turner scored 15 of his team-high 21 points in the first half to send Ilwaco into the locker room ahead 29-16. “We were able to force some turnovers which we converted to fast-break points,” McMillan said.
Freshman Dylan Pelas played a key role at both ends and Sam Needham, another junior, closed out the game with eight of his 14 points in the fourth.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Turner went to the free-throw line and scored twice. His coach signaled a celebration.
“It was nice that the game was in hand at that point so I could call a timeout and let him know so he could enjoy that moment with his teammates and the fans — as he wasn’t aware he was that close,” McMillan said.
Mules muscle past IHS
Ilwaco and Wahkiakum clashed for the second time this season, with the Mules muscling out a 48-41 victory in 2B District 4 tournament last Wednesday in Montesano.
Like their earlier matchup, a narrow 64-62 Wahkiakum win in the first game of the season, it was a defensive battle throughout, with several lead changes and neither team leading by more than 10 points at any point. The Fishermen started fast, building a 6-0 lead in the opening minutes, led by the 6’3” forward Needham, who scored five first-quarter points.
Wahkiakum was able to wrestle the momentum back in the second quarter, tying the game at 15 and forcing an Ilwaco timeout. Both teams exchanged leads in the final minutes before halftime with Ilwaco senior guard Alex West drilling a three pointer just before the buzzer, keeping the Fishermen in a one-possession game trailing by only one point (21-20) at the break.
Needham continued his pivotal post play in the third period, adding five more points including a three-pointer, with Ilwaco trailing 35-33 heading into the final quarter, where Wahkiakum was able to hang on for a 48-41 win.
Look online
The WIAA basketball playoffs were continuing midweek, with games poorly timed for Chinook Observer print deadlines.
The Naselle boys (11-11) are seeking one of four places at 1B state. The Comets were playing at Mossyrock Tuesday with the winner advancing to play at Oakville Feb. 15 and the losing team playing in the Montesano gym Feb. 17. The opponent, dependent on earlier results, will be Willapa Valley, Taholah or Columbia Adventist Academy.
Only three District 4 girls teams advance to the 1B state championships. The Naselle girls (13-8) were part of a doubleheader Tuesday, playing Mossyrock. The winner is guaranteed a place at state in Spokane, but will play a subsequent seeding game. The losing team advances to a game Feb. 18 with a place at state at stake.
The Ilwaco girls are playing Raymond in the Castle Rock gym Tuesday in a 2B playoff elimination game.
Check the Chinook Observer’s Facebook page for updates on all Ilwaco and Naselle sports.
