ROCHESTER — The Ilwaco boys lost to Wahkiakum in the 2B District 4 playoffs then bounced back in a loser-out game, defeating Ocosta to keep their state qualification hopes alive.

Coach Eric McMillan’s boys basketball team has notched a 15-7 record to date. The squad plays next against Napavine — another game in which a loss will end their season. The contest is 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Castle Rock High School, the same gym where the Lady Fishermen were scheduled to play Tuesday. Napavine is 10-4, having won several lopsided contests during regular season play, then losing to Adna 62-59 and defeating Forks 66-41 in its playoff games.

