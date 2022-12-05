ILWACO — The Ilwaco Fishermen basketball team tipped off the season with a last-second loss to Wahkiakum last week.
The Fishermen (1-1) jumped out to a five-point lead after the first period before the Mules (1-0) tied the game at 28-28 following a Zak Carson three-pointer late in the second period. Ilwaco junior forward Sam Needham and senior guard Alex West closed a hotly-contested first half on a 5-0 run, giving the Fishermen a 33-28 lead at the break. Both teams exchanged leads in a back-and-forth third period, with Ilwaco junior Jacob Rogers scoring the final bucket to give the Fishermen a slim 50-48 lead heading into the final period.
Ilwaco senior guard Alex West hit two three-pointers followed by a Sam Needham layup tied the game (62-62), with less than 30 seconds remaining.
Wahkiakum junior guard Jacob Johnson sank a toughly contested jumper between two Ilwaco giving the Mules a (64-62) lead, which they would hold for the win. Ilwaco junior Kyle Morris finished with a game-high 22 points, including a perfect 12/12 from the foul line. Ilwaco junior Beckett Turner chipped in 12 points and grabbed a whopping 18 rebounds.
"Ultimately, it was a tale of two halves," summarized Ilwaco head coach Eric McMillan.
"First half, we were able to get guys into the paint and get to the line, but were way too passive on the offensive end in the second half and Wahkiakum really capitalized by getting some fast-break buckets. Our guys are great competitors and played tough until the end, but we really need to gel together as a team better and not settle for quick shots which Wahkiakum did an excellent job of forcing us in to during the second half. We weren't as patient as we should have been and will get that cleaned up. We followed our defensive gameplan fairly well by holding Avalon to only six points, but Carlson hit some big buckets for them and Johnson really stepped up with 21 points.
Ilwaco crushes Warrenton
After the dramatic loss to Wahkiakum, the Ilwaco basketball team (1-1) took out any lingering frustration by crushing Warrenton 63-33 on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Warrenton. The Fishermen blitzed Warriors in the opening period, racing to a 22-8 lead that swelled to 38-17 at the half. Ilwaco junior Beckett Turner had his first breakout game of the season, scoring a game-high 28 points while grabbing 15 rebounds and dishing out 7 assists.
"(It) was a nice win for us against a physical Warrenton team," said Ilwaco head coach Eric McMillan.
"Although we didn't shoot very well from the perimeter (only made 3 3pt FGs total, A. West with 2 and J. Rogers with 1), we continue to exploit our mismatches in the post with Sam Needham and Beckett Turner doing a great job playing off of each other. Sam and Beckett started getting double teamed in the post, but did a good job finding guys relocating on the perimeter and those guards/wings rewarded our big guys by dumping it back down when Needham and Turner reposted. Although Turner had a large amount of points for us, they were all great looks inside either off of post entries or offensive rebounds. Alex West continues to show great leadership running the point guard position for us, he is our lone senior and provides a level of comfort to our guys when getting into sets."
McMillan was particularly pleased with the defensive effort, which limited Warrenton to only 33 points.
"We really wanted to increase our defensive intensity. Against Wahkiakum on Wednesday, we forgot assignments or sold out by reaching or running by shooters only to give up offensive rebounds which killed us. Although Sam Needham hasn't grabbed a ton of rebounds for us, he really does a good job of using his body and clearing the lane for other guys to grab the boards. Kyle Morris, Derrick Cutting and Alex West do an excellent job at the front of our press or zones; Kyle went on a run in the second half where he got three steals in a row that we converted to points on the offensive end before I got to put our reserves in. I love watching our guys fly around out there, we really are a different team from last year and are starting to find our best avenues to winning games!"
Up next: Ilwaco (1-1) will next face Raymond on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Raymond.
