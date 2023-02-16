CASTLE ROCK — The Ilwaco Fishermen boys' varsity basketball team's season came to a close this week following a 77-54 loss to Napavine in the 2B District 4 playoffs at Castle Rock.

The season was a solid success for first-year head coach Eric McMillian, who guided the Fishermen to 15-8 overall record, falling one game short of qualifying for the state playoffs, and a second-place overall in the 2B Pacific League standings, behind Chief Leschi.

