The Ilwaco boys soccer team includes, from left to right: Evan Brown, goalkeeper, Seth Robertson (25), Ryan Morris (24), Guadalupe Munoz-Torres (23), Anthony Skillings (20), Deacon Stoddard (19), Codey Brown (16), Alexander Espejo Valencia (15), Cristofer Diaz (14), Judah Frank (13), Auzten McCool (12), Blayden Estrada-Best (10), Wyse Mulinix (9), Fynn Schoonover (8), Tristan Katelnikoff (7) and Vincente Bautista (6).
Vincente Bautista (6) battles a Tenino player for possession.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco goalkeeper Evan Brown was spectacular throughout, stopping 18 out of 19 Tenino shots, including a trio of saves late in the opening half to keep the game scoreless.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Autzen McCool (12) fires a shot on goal in the first half against Tenino.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Strong defensive play from Judah Frank (13) helped keep the Beavers off the scoreboard until late in the second half.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Deacon Stoddard (19) rises for a header against Tenino.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Tristan Katelnikoff (7) brings the ball up the pitch against Tenino.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Anthony Skillings (20) prepares a throw-in against Tenino.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Tristan Katelnikoff (7) rises for a contested header against Tenino.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Anthony Skillings (20) and Autzen McCool (12) compete against Tenino.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The Ilwaco boys soccer team huddles before taking the field against Tenino last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
ILWACO — The Ilwaco boys soccer team battled Tenino for 53 scoreless minutes before a late goal lifted the Beavers to a 1-0 victory in the season-opening soccer match last week.
Tenino, who compete in the 1A Evergreen League, is among the tougher opponents the 2B Fishermen will face this season. Despite fielding a smaller and less-experienced roster, the Fishermen gave the Beavers all they could handle.
Late goal lifts Tenino
The first 15 minutes was a midfield stalemate before a flurry of Ilwaco scoring chances from Tristan Katelnikoff, Wyse Mulinix, Codey Brown and Autzen McCool.
Ilwaco goalkeeper Evan Brown was spectacular throughout, stopping 18 out of 19 Tenino shots, including a trio of saves late in the opening half to keep the game scoreless. Strong defensive play from Judah Frank and Ryan Morris also helped keep the Beavers off the scoreboard.
In the second half, the physicality of the game intensified as field conditions deteriorated, leading to more fouls and scoring chances from both sides.
Tenino broke the deadlock with a goal by Max Craig at the 53-minute mark, giving the Beavers a 1-0 lead with roughly 27 minutes remaining.
Katelnikoff and Mulinix each had near-goals late, however Tenino goalie Brock Maurer was able to hold to preserve the 1-0 victory.
Up next: Ilwaco (0-1) will face Raymond on Wednesday, March 22 at home.
