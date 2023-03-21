ILWACO — The Ilwaco boys soccer team battled Tenino for 53 scoreless minutes before a late goal lifted the Beavers to a 1-0 victory in the season-opening soccer match last week.

Tenino, who compete in the 1A Evergreen League, is among the tougher opponents the 2B Fishermen will face this season. Despite fielding a smaller and less-experienced roster, the Fishermen gave the Beavers all they could handle.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.