Ilwaco 220-pound fullback Cannon Johnson (44) breaks through the Toutle Lake defense for his first of three touchdowns. Johnson bulldozed through the Fighting Ducks defense for three total touchdowns and 68 yards on just 10 totes.
The Ilwaco sideline erupts into celebration following Kaemon Sawa’s 53-yard third-quarter touchdown run. “Once I got through the gap there was open field with nobody by me, so I just turned on the burners and got the touchdown,” said Sawa afterward.
Ilwaco running back Dylan Pelas (20) dives across the goal line for the final touchdown against Toutle Lake.
LUKE Whittaker
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco running back Boston Caron (5) turns the corner for a big gain against Toutle Lake. Caron racked up a game-high 180 yards on 17 carries.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco linebacker Cannon Johnson (44) sacks Toutle Lake quarterback Dylan Fraidenburg (8) during a 49-0 blowout by the Fishermen last Friday.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The Ilwaco kickoff team lines up for their first home game of the season last Friday against Toutle Lake.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The Fishermen offense prepares to take their first snap against Toutle Lake.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco linebacker Corbin Johnson (54) nearly intercepts a first-half pass.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco defensive back Dylan Pelas (20) reverses field after intercepting a pass against Toutle Lake.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco quarterback Ethan Hopkins (7) eludes a Toutle Lake tackle in the first half.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco running back Boston Caron (5) is pursued by the Toutle Lake defenders during a first-half run.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco running back Kaemon Sawa (15) breaks a tackle for a big gain against Toutle Lake.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco tight end Robert Sanders (82) is swarmed after a first-half reception.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco running back Boston Caron (5) takes half of the Toutle Lake defense for a ride.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The Ilwaco band performs on the field at halftime during the game against Toutle Lake.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco senior Andrew Gaerlan (78) performs on the drums in the final seconds of the Fishermen’s 49-0 beatdown of Toutle Lake last Friday.
