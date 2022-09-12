ILWACO — The Ilwaco Fishermen football team took a top-ranked King’s Way Christian team to a one-score game into the fourth quarter before unraveling in a 40-8 loss last Friday in Ilwaco.

The Fishermen (0-2) held the high-flying, aerial Knights offense in check for three quarters, but the dam gave way over the final 12 minutes with a couple of late scores, allowing the 1A Vancouver squad to pull away under the lights in Ilwaco.

