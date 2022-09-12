ILWACO — The Ilwaco Fishermen football team took a top-ranked King’s Way Christian team to a one-score game into the fourth quarter before unraveling in a 40-8 loss last Friday in Ilwaco.
The Fishermen (0-2) held the high-flying, aerial Knights offense in check for three quarters, but the dam gave way over the final 12 minutes with a couple of late scores, allowing the 1A Vancouver squad to pull away under the lights in Ilwaco.
Ilwaco hangs tough with top-ranked team
The Knights entered the contest undefeated after demolishing Stevenson 39-6 behind a near 500-yard passing effort from junior quarterback Brayden Schiefer. Ilwaco entered 0-1 after fading late to Morton/Whitepass a week earlier, a game which they allowed 27 points in the second half.
Despite facing a daunting task in defending the Knights passing game, the Fishermen relied on their ground attack and a relentless defense to keep the game close through three quarters.
The game got off to a sloppy start, with each team turning the ball over on their first drive. Ilwaco junior linebacker Sam Needham was especially disruptive on defense, with back-to-back tackles for loss on King’s Way Christian’s second drive.
On Ilwaco’s second possession, sophomore tight end Robert Sanders secured the game’s opening first down on a pass from junior quarterback Kyle Morris. A zigzagging run from running back Kaemon Sawa gave the Fishermen a first down inside the red zone, but the promising early drive stalled on a 4th down incompletion at the 17.
King’s Way Christian broke the scoreless deadlock midway through the second quarter with a touchdown pass to senior receiver Jamison Duke. The speedy wide receiver added a second touchdown less than three minutes later from the arm of junior Brayden Schiefer. The score remained 13-0 until late in the third quarter, when Ilwaco sophomore tight end Robert Sanders hauled in a pop pass for a score, cutting the lead to 13-8 with 5:24 left in the quarter.
The Ilwaco defense swarmed the Knights on the next drive, forcing a three-and-out and temporarily knocking quarterback Brayden Schiefer from the game.
The temperature remained in the low 70s as the sun set and several players dealt with cramping issues, particularly in the second half.
Ilwaco was unable to move the ball on their next possession, and was preparing to punt when the game began to unravel. An errant snap sailed over the punter’s head, allowing the Knights to recover on Ilwaco’s 28 yard line, which they promptly punched in for a touchdown to take a 19-8 lead. Moments later, Duke added his third touchdown of the game via a pick six as King’s Way Christian ultimately rolled to a 40-8 rout.
Up next: Ilwaco (0-2) will face Raymond/South Bend (2-0) on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. in Ilwaco.
